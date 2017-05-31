100, 000 Chinese Tourists To Visit Sierra Leone

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara……………………………

The Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Sidi Yaya Tunis has said in Freetown that his Ministry is seriously planning to ensure that one hundred thousand (100,000) Chinese nationals pay a working visit to Sierra Leone on a yearly basis.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at his Ministerial office in Freetown, Mr. Tunis said the idea of ensuring 100,000 Chinese nationals visit Sierra Leone emanated from an international conference held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia which was organized by the African Union for all Tourism Ministers in Africa and in collaboration with the Chinese Government.

He said during the conference they were told by officials of the Chinese Ministries of Tourism and Foreign Affairs in China that every year in China, a total of six hundred and fifty million (650m) Chinese nationals traveled out of their country to other countries around the globe for various reasons including tourist attraction, business and etc.

Mr. Tunis said the Chinese have money that is why they traveled out of their country to invest.

He said out of 650m, he told the Chinese Ambassador here in Sierra Leone that he only needs 100,000 Chinese nationals to visit Sierra Leone annually.

Mr. Tunis said they are working on how to accommodate this number of Chinese tourists because at present the country can boast of only able to accommodate about 300,000 tourists in major hotels in the country including Hilton, Gloden Tuplip in Aberdeen, Bintumani, Radisson Blu and etc.

The Minister said he has just returned from China where he completed the negotiation to ensure that Chinese business people construct various hotels in Lumley Beach and No.2 River.

He disclosed that the proposed map sites of the hotels to be constructed in Lumley Beach and No. 2 River have already been completed.