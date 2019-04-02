1000 Youth Undertake Skills Training

By Sylvester Samba.



In order to complement President Julius Maada Bio’s priority investment in human capital development, a total number of one thousand (1000) young people are expected to undergo intensive training on marketing and digital skills.

The free master class teaching which started on Saturday 30th March, 2019 at the New Brookfield’s Hotel was organized by the Managing Director of VR&C Marketing Company, Vickie Remoe. According to Vickie, if Sierra Leone is to thrive, “we have to give our citizens skills and tools to grow their businesses or increase their employability”.

Making a power point presentation, Vickie said that marketing is the art of getting the people to either change or maintain their mindset to buy one product. She called on business people to always maintain their relationships with their customers so that they can be interested to go in for their products.

She further encouraged the youth that they should make sure that they build trust and confidence in their customers to buy their products.

Vickie further explained that business people should understand the type of business they are doing so that they can know how to market them.