How APC Intends To Rig The Run-Off Election

Guest Writer: Santos Conteh- Morgan

We have received confirmed intelligence that the Samura Kamara Foundation has recruited and trained 350 members of the APC Youth Intelligence Team in Freetown to be deployed in Kailahun, Kenema and Bo to rig the Run-Off Presidential election in the South and East, the stronghold of the SLPP.

The Samura Kamara Foundation has secretly hired the services of the Western-area so-called civil society organisation, Help the Needs of Others (HNO), chaired by Mr. Chernoh Bah, a die-hard and card-carrying APC supporter. The funds for this secret vote rigging training is allegedly provided by the APC Secretary General, Ambassador Foday Osman Yansaneh. The APC Secretariat has a dedicated budget to support the work of HNO.

It is clear that Mr. Chernoh Bah’s HNO outfit is not a grass roots civil society organisation but a secret arm of the APC that is used to do its dirty work and hired now to train members of the APC Youth Intelligence Team to be deployed in Kailahun, Kenema and Bo during the Presidential Run-Off to do the following: Ballot Stuffing; inserting Fake Reconciliation and Results Forms (RRFs) with Fake NEC Stamps into the System; ensure Over Voting at key Polling Stations in the SLPP stronghold; facilitate 100% Supplementary Voting; bribe voters with Le50,000 on voting day to vote APC; deliberately damage ballots boxes and break seals on Ballot Boxes so that they are rejected for counting.

How will the Samura Kamara Foundation hire HNO to do it dirty work? Really simple. Now that the 350 members of the APC Youth Intelligence Team members have been trained on how to rig the run off Presidential Elections in Kailahun, Kenema and Bo, the HNO Chairman, APC Chernoh Bah, will secure NEC accreditation as Local Election Observers for all the 350 APC Youth Intelligence Team members.

With NEC accreditation, these so-called HNO Election Observers will be deployed in Kailahun, Kenema and Bo, 2 at each Polling Station. This simply means that the APC will now have 4 Party Polling Agents at each Polling Station in Kailahun, Kenema and Bo, i.e, the 2 official APC Polling Agents and the 2 Secret HNO ‘Election Observers’. These 4 APC Polling Agents will now have the freedom to do whatever they want at the Polling Stations and to ensure that thousands of votes are nullified in Kailahun, Kenema and Bo.

Our message is very Clear!