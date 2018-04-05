Maada Bio Returns To State House

The former Military Head of State, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio is patiently waiting to be officially declared winner of the 31st March, 2018 run-off Presidential election. By all indications, the ruling APC party candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara has lost the run-off election.

So far, results for fifteen out of the sixteen districts in the country have been declared. The only outstanding district is Kailahun district. The results from the whole of the Kailahun district are still pending, awaiting verification by the NEC Commissioner in the Eastern Region.

The APC Presidential candidate is leading by 13, 925 votes from results declared so far by NEC. But with results from Kailahun district yet to be declared, Dr. Samura Kamara has no chance of winning the run-off election.

The SLPP Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio is now widely expected to be declared President today, by the National Returning Officer, Chief Alhaji Mohamed N’fah Alie Conteh.

The NEC Western Region Commissioner, Madam Miatta French, informed newsmen last evening that, the final results from the 2018 Presidential run-off election will be officially declared today.

The final results were to be declared yesterday but for the verification of votes in the whole of Kailahun district.

So far, the Chief Justice, the Right Honourable Abdulai Hamid Charm is all set to swear-in the new President-elect, His Excellency President Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio.

Regional Results So Far Declared By NEC

…Kailahun District Still Outstanding

Eastern Region

APC SLPP

61,944 303,055

Northern Region

APC SLPP

350,328 73,421

North/Western Region

APC SLPP

296,328 66,385

Southern Region

APC SLPP

57,695 464,827

Western Region (Rural & Urban)

APC SLPP

446,738 291,974

Please note that results from the whole of Kailahun district are still pending. These figures have been certified by NEC.