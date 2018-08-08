SLCB Resumes Saturday Banking

In line with public demand for the resumption of Saturday banking, the nation’s premier commercial bank, the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank will resume Saturday banking on 18th August, 2018 in Freetown and all Provincial branches across the country.

The Saturday banking service will be available during the last two Saturdays in every calendar month and at every Mi Yone SLCB Kiosks at Wilberforce and Adonkia at Goderich.

The dynamic Managing Director of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank, Idrissa Alooma Kamara has been behind the transformation and modernization of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank.

Mr. Idrissa Alooma Kamara has succeeded in transforming the Sierra Leone Commercial from a loss-making to a profit-making institution. He has also succeeded in rescuing the bank from collapse.

See Press Release below…

PUBLIC NOTICE ON RESUMPTION OF SATURDAY BANKING

SIERRA LEONE COMMERCIAL BANK LIMITED IS PLEASED TO INFORM ITS ESTEEMED CUSTOMERS AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THE BANK WILL RESUME SATURDAY BANKING AT ITS FREETOWN AND PROVINCIAL BRANCHES DURING THE LAST TWO SATURDAYS IN EVERY CALENDER MONTH WITH EFFECT FROM 18TH AUGUST, 2018 COMMENCING AT 9:30 AM TO 2:00 PM.

IN ADDITION, SATURDAY BANKING SERVICE WILL BE AVAILABLE EVERY SATURDAY AT THE MI YONE SLCB KIOKS IN WILBERFORCE AND ADONKIA, GODERICH.

BY ORDER OF MANAGEMENT

DATE 3RD AUGUST, 2018