SLPP Gov’t Pays Le357Bn. To Road Contractors

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Finance yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with various road contractors for the completion of all existing critical road projects nationwide. The sum of three hundred and fifty seven Billion Leones is meant as payment for the completion of all those road projects.

In his statement at a press briefing held at the above ministry, the Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa said the road projects were initiated by the previous government.

He said because the contracts are valid, the new government of President Bio cannot afford to terminate the contracts.

The MOU targeted most priority roads within the municipality and district headquarter towns to be completed in May 2019 as signed and agreed upon by the various road contractors, with the supervision of line Ministries and implementing agencies such as the Ministry of Works and the Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA).

The payments are going for the following categories of road contracts including the Freetown central roads, Freetown west zone roads, Kenema city roads, Bonthe Island project, Kono/Kabala and Bo city roads.

In his statement, the Director General of the Sierra Leone Roads Authority, Engineer Amara Jambai Kanneh said he was happy to witness the signing ceremony of the MOU between the Government of Sierra Leone and contractors in the supplementary existing roads contract by the past government.

He assured the general public that delay of road works will be a thing of the past, and vowed to regain the past glory of the SLRA and its Maintenance Unit.

The contractors including FIMET, First Tricon, SALCOST and GUICO PRESS were urged to erect sign boards stipulating the deadline of the completion of the projects and place them in their areas of operations.