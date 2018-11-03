Dep. Information Minister On Ambulance Service.

By Lansana Fofanah.

During the beginning of his nationwide ‘Thank You Tour’ of the country last weekend, President Julius Maada Bio unveiled one hundred and sixty seven ambulances as a sign of creating public awareness of the Ambulance service.

Reports making the rounds on social media platforms are that the sources of those ambulances are unknown and that government must come out clean and explain to the nation how those ambulances were acquired.

Setting the record straight during yesterday’s Government weekly press briefing, the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Solomon Jamiru Esq. said that throughout the President’s visit to Bo and Kenema, there had never been a time during the tour where the President said that a brand new set of ambulances had been bought but instead made it known to the public that those ambulances are now ready to render meaningful services in various parts of the country as most of them had been repaired.

Mr. Jamiru said that the intention of the President was to allay the fears of Sierra Leoneans and attract national appeals in the midst of a dysfunctional health system.

He said that those ambulances would have probably been there but most of them had not been in a proper condition as some parts of the country have been suffering to render ambulance services to sick patient.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone has joined the world to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Second World War that saw more than twenty million people killed.

Members of the Ex-service men Association briefed the press about the significance of such commemoration as Sierra Leonean forces played a pivotal role in that war.