This Is Maada Bio’s Time

By Sorie Fofana. (First Published On 28th February, 2018)
The main opposition SLPP (Sierra Leone People’s Party) held their final rally in the Western Area (Rural and Urban) yesterday. With barely nine more days to polling day (7th March), the party’s Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio is riding high in each and every opinion poll conducted in the country.
Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio is running for the Presidency for the second time. In 2012, he won the Presidential elections but lost the results to incumbent President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.
Being the architect of peace and democracy in Sierra Leone, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio allowed the falsified results announced by the then Chairperson of NEC (National Electoral Commission), Christiana Thorpe to stand.
In his Party’s 2018 Manifesto, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio wrote, “For these 2018 elections let there be no mistake. The SLPP will not accept results of elections that are not credible and transparent and not a true reflection of the will of the electorate. Furthermore, we insist that the election environment must completely eschew any form of intimidation or the use or threat of violence”.
Nation First
Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has always put the interest of the country above his personal interest. In 1996, he presided over a peaceful transfer of power from a military to a civilian led administration. He did that against the advice of even the then powerful Nigerian Military Head of State, Sani Abacha.
President Abacha wanted him to stay in office and damned the consequences. As far as Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio was concerned, Sierra Leone comes first.
Groundswell Of Support
In 2012, the incumbent President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma was desperate to continue in office. He was prepared to continue to stay in office at all cost. With the tacit support of Christiana Thorpe, President Koroma was declared winner of the 2012 elections even though counting and re-counting of ballot papers was still going on in several polling stations across the country. Christiana Thorpe’s fake figures never added up. They never did!
This Is Bio’s Time
With the deluge of support across the country, it is difficult to see how any of the flag bearer candidates in this election will defeat Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio. Even some foreign election observers have given credence to the fact that, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio is the man to beat in this Presidential election.
Whether one likes it or not, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio is the most popular and the most charismatic Presidential candidate in the 2018 Presidential election.
At yesterday’s SLPP rally in the Western Area (Rural and Urban), it emerged clearly that, this is Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio’s time. He has the best chance to succeed President Koroma in a little over a week from today.
Good luck, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio!
