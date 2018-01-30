16 Political Parties To Contest Presidential Elections

By Lansana Fofanah.



As the National Electoral Commission (NEC) ends nominations on Friday 26th January, for Presidential and Parliamentary aspirants for the March 7 elections, seventeen political parties have so far been registered by the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) to contest the March 7 elections.

In an interview with Global Times, the Head of Communication at PPRC, Lucien Momoh confirmed that, seventeen political parties have registered with the commission and are eligible to take part in the elections.

He said that only the PDP Sorbeh failed to fill in the name of their Presidential candidates.

The seventeen registered political parties are; The Alliance for Democratic Party (ADP), All People’s Congress (APC), Citizens Democratic Party (CDP), National Democratic Alliance (NDA), National Progressive Democrats (NPD), National Unity and Reconciliation Party (NURP), Peace and Liberation Party (PLP), People’s Movement for Democratic Change (PMDC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Revolutionary United Front Party (RUFP),Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), United Democratic Movement (UDM), United National People’s Party (UNPP),Unity Party (UP), National Grand Coalition (NGC), Republic National Independent Party (RINEP) and the Coalition for Change (C4C).

When asked whether registration is still open for new parties, Mr Momoh said that there is no constitutional provision that provides deadline or time frame for the registration of political parties.

“Registration is still open but if you do not get your final certificate of registration before nomination closes, you will not take part in the March 7 elections”, he said.

Already, the listed political parties have all received their certificates from the NEC and, NEC will soon declare campaign open.