18 Sierra Leoneans Detained In Kuwait

By Joseph Milton Lebbie………………………………

Eighteen Sierra Leoneans are reported to have been put in confinement in Kuwait and given thirty-five days to either leave the country or risk being imprisoned.

Speaking over the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) Morning Coffee Program yesterday, some of the confined Sierra Leoneans anonymously said in a telephone interview that they are going through hellish conditions in the confinement and some of them have even become sick.

They admitted that they have been given thirty five days ultimatum to obtain visa and buy tickets and get out of the country, otherwise, they will be imprisoned.

They further stated that they have taken up the matter with the Sierra Leone Embassy in Kuwait but the embassy told them that they should do everything humanly possible to leave Kuwait.

Asked why they have been confined and given thirty-five days ultimatum to vacate the country, the confined Sierra Leoneans could not give any clear-cut reason for their confinement and ultimatum to leave the country but Global Times has gathered that it could not be unconnected to a breach of certain laws of Kuwait.

On a very sad and pleading note, the confined Sierra Leoneans called on the Government and people of Sierra Leone to come to their rescue by helping them with money to buy air tickets and leave the country to save them from being imprisoned in a foreign country.