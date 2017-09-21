182 Cases For High Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Judiciary of Sierra Leone yesterday opened the High Court Criminal Session with one hundred and eighty two (182) cases committed for trial.

This is the third and final opening of the Criminal Session of the High Court for the year ended, 2017.

The September opening of the Criminal Session was graced with a match pass and parade by the Sierra Leone Police at the main Law Court Building on Siaka Stevens Street and witnessed by the Chief Justice Hon. Abdulai Hamid Cham, as the guest of honour, the Inspector General of Police, the Under Sheriff and other distinguished personalities.

Among the one hundred and eighty two cases that were committed to the High Court for trial included, murder, conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and wounding and many more.

After the parade ceremony, the Chief Justice Hon. Abdulai Hamid Charm made a call over of fresh indictments at the High Court No. 1 and granted bail of fifty million Leones to the accused persons, Foday Kamara and two others for the offenses of conspiracy to commit a felony to wit robbery with violence. Alhassan Fullah was granted bail in the sum of twenty million Leones, for larceny offense.

The accused persons who had since been incarcerated at the Pademba Road Correctional Centre since 2014 to 2016 gain their freedom after securing bail and a surety in like sum.

Accused persons, Alusine Koroma and Christopher Mata were denied bail and continued in remanded for the offense of burglary and robbery with violence contrary to law.

The matter was adjourned to different dates in September and October, 2017 for trial.

The call over of fresh matters will continue throughout the week.