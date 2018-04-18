{1}APC Petitioners Cautioned. {2} Shop Boys Steal US$37,000

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Supreme Court of Sierra Leone yesterday cautioned petitioners of the main opposition All Peoples Congress party (APC) for an amendment of proper description of title and name of the third respondent in the petition matter filed by the then Presidential aspirant of the APC party, Dr. Samaura Mathew Wilson Kamara and two others challenging the conduct and outcome of the Presidential election results and the declaration of Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone by the Chief Electoral Commissioner, Mohamed N’fah Alie Conteh.

The petition matter was mentioned before the three Supreme Court Judges headed by Justice Nicholas Browne-Marke, Eku Robert and Reginald Fynn by petitioners counsel, Lansana Dumbuya, who confirmed to have served all respondents in the matter with the exception of the third defendant, President Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio.

Immediately the matter was mentioned, Justice Browne-Marke raised an objection on the description of the third defendant whom the plaintiff applicants in their motion named as leader of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and addressed to the party Headquarters at Lightfoot Boston Street instead of State House in Freetown.

The Judges acknowledged the time frame of the petitioners filing but urged their counsel to amend and address the third respondent with its proper title and address.

“If you describe your client as Presidential aspirant of the (APC), I see no reason why you should not do the same even though the election has ended” Justice Browne-Marke stated.

The petitioners include Dr. Samura Kamara, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray (Deputy Leader and Chairman) and Alhaji Dr. Osman Foday Yansaneh all of the main opposition (APC) against the National Chief Electoral Commissioner, N’fah Alie Conteh, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and President Julius Maada Bio as respondents.

Shop Boys Steal US$37,000

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie

Two shop boys, Alex James and Abu Kamara have been accused of conspiring with some unknown youth to steal the sum of thirty six thousand nine hundred dollars (US$36,900,00) on the 15th April 2018 at 52 Campbell street at a building materials shop called Ballah Enterprise.

According to the store keeper, Raj Kumar, the unknown thieves broke in to their shop and stole fifteen million Leones including some expensive building materials.

The store keeper further explained that the two accused persons failed to show up for work immediately after the shop theft without giving any excuse for their absence.

Raj maintained that they dispatched one of their shop keepers together with two Police officers to look out for the accused but they were nowhere to be found in their various houses.

He alleged that before the theft, he noticed the boys taking pictures of their shop door. Raj stressed that the money was kept inside the shop.