2 Accused Remanded For Robbery

By Josephine k. Tarawaelie.



Magistrate Kekura Sahr of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 at Pademba Road yesterday remanded two accused persons, Sorieba Sillah and Sahr Tamba at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for conspiracy to commit felony contrary to law.

The two accused persons are charged with three (3) counts. According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons, Sorieba Sillah and Sahr Tamba on Monday 9th April 2018 along Wilkinson Road in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with violence, Count 2 (two) also, robbery with violence contrary to Section 23 (i) (b) of the Larceny Act of 1916 repealed and replaced by Section 2 of Act No. 16 of 1917.

Particulars of offence are that, Sorieba Sillah and Sahr Tamba on Monday, 9th April, 2018 at along Wilkinson Road Freetown robbed Alimamy Kamara the sum of three million one hundred and fifty thousand Leones (Le3,150.000.00) and immediately before such robbery did use violence on the person of Alimamy Kamara.

Count 3 (three) statement of offence, wounding contrary to Section 20 of the offence against the Persons Act of 1816.

Particulars of offence are that, Sorieba Sillah and Sahr Tamba on Monday 8th April 2018 at the same time wounded Alimamy Kamara.

The magistrate refused bail and the two accused persons were kept in custody. The matter has been adjourned to the 11 May, 2018 for further hearing.