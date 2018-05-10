2 Women Convicted. *Murder Suspect Remanded *Police Testifies In Defamatory Libel Case

By Jane B. Mansaray.



A disabled woman, Madam Margate Kamara and Marian Sesay were yesterday remanded at the Special Court Female Correctional in Freetown awaiting a maximum sentence of fourteen years in jail for the offences of conspiracy and house breaking contrary to law.

The two accused persons were found guilty on the indictment before Justice Miatta Samba after a preliminary investigation conducted at the Magistrate Court in Freetown.

On the committal hearing matter at the High Court, the indictment states that the accused persons in February 2018 at No. 4 Habib Drive, IMAT at S.S. Camp in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit house breaking and larceny thereby stealing valuable electronic appliances and cash money of about four Million Leones that sum to a total of ten Million nine hundred and sixty seven thousand four hundred and sixty five Leone property of Dr. Hannah Sao Kpato, complainant in the matter.

In her conviction statement, Justice Miatta Samba said that the prosecution had indeed proven their case beyond reasonable doubt with four prosecution witnesses including factual and formal testifying during the trial.

According to evidence, the first accused, Marian Sesay was a maid employed by the complainant and at the same time she was the only one in charge of keys to the dwelling house at the above mentioned address in Freetown.

In his plea of mitigation, defense counsel for the accused persons, Lawyer I.P. Mammie asked the court to tamper justice with mercy on the accused persons as one of the accused is a single mother of a nine year-old-child.

He called on the Court for a lenient sentence that will serve as a lesson to the accused persons.

Justice Miatta Samba after finding the accused persons guilty adjourned the sentencing as she will not slam a sentence on behalf of the complainant.

She urged the State Prosecution Counsel, Lawyer A.J.M. Bockarie to come with the complainant on the next adjourned date.

The matter was adjourned to the 23rd May 2018 for sentencing.

Murder Suspect Remanded

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie

Magistrate Kekura Sahr of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday remanded an accused person at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center for conspiracy to murder contrary to Section 4 of the offences against the person Act 1861.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person, Dauda Lukullay on Saturday 9th December 2017 at Sesay Drive, Hamiton in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to murder Osman Bockarie Songo.

Magistrate Kekura Sahr refused the accused bail and kept him in remand. The matter was adjourned to the 11th May 2018 for further hearing.

Police Testifies In Defamatory Libel Case

By Fatmata Gbla

Police witness, Haja Fatmata Tarawaelie yesterday testified before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 in a case of defamatory libel.

The witness described herself as a Detective Police Constable 9893 Tarawaelie H.F (DPC) attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters. She said she recognized the accused person, Abdul Sesay and do recall 14th February 2018.

On that day the witness said she was on duty when a case of defamatory libel was assigned to her for investigation, and on the 17th February 2018 herself and DPC 1013 Kamara interviewed the accused person and the accused person made a statement which he admitted to be true and correct.

The accused was arraigned on two counts of conspiracy contrary to law and knowingly publishing false defamatory libel contrary to Section 26 of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused, Abdul Sesay on Monday 12th February 2018, in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to publish a false defamatory matter against the Sierra Leone Police in the form of written words in the News Powerhouse WhatsApp group dated 12th February 2018 to wit; government has met with the senior management of the Sierra Leone Police to plot strategies to rig the forthcoming elections and that members of the senior management team have each been promised US$8,000(United States Dollars) the equivalent to Le60,000,000.

The matter was adjourned to 16 May 2018.