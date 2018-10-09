200 Youths Ready For National Service

By Lansana Fofanah.

Two hundred youths incorporated at the newly established National Youths Service Corps, yesterday passed out at the Peace Mission Training Center (PMTC) at Hastings, after going through an intensive three weeks professional training in various disciplines.

Gracing the occasion, Mr. Ibrahim Kalilu Totangi said that they have been the first batch of Sierra Leoneans that have been called to build the nation and bring the change needed and expected of them in Sierra Leone.

He called on them to serve as inspiration to everyone through their selfless and endless volunteer service they have opted for. He said that they must be resolute to face challenges ahead as they are the foundation of sacrifice to build the nation.

The PMTC Commandant, Colonel G. M. Bangura said that during the training, four enlisted members left the camp without a trace but they were immediately replaced by potential ones.

Colonel Bangura said that the trained corpse members went through different training and learning and are now ready to serve both the nation and abroad through the positive disciplines instilled in them during the training.

The Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Professor Kpakima said that the volunteers came to have useful trainings and now they have what it takes to make the positive change the country needs.

He cautioned the graduates to do what they love, they should find a mentor that believes in their pursuits and to direct them, they should take risk, they should be humble, they should learn to measure their success and failures. He called on them to always be ready to take responsibility for their actions.

The Executive Director of NYS, Mohamed Pateh Bah thanked the government for giving the opportunities for the realisation of this dream and admonished them to keep their commitment towards youth empowerment.

He said that the graduates will be allowed to have a week of rest and after that they will be called upon for postings to various institutions and regions in the country.

The Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs, Luseni Kallon said that the government is working hard to ensure that youths are employed and empowered. He said that the right environment has been created by President Julius Maada Bio for self realization of dreams and aspirations. “My dream is to see where youths are moving from drug abuse to Volunteering services”, he said. He urged them to fight against cultural diversity and ethnic hatred and to unite the country for the common good of all.

Certificates from the Minister of Youths Affairs, Mohamed Orman Bangura were presented to Military personnel for their efforts in the training of the Youth Corps.

The Deputy Minister of Youths, Luseni Kallon presented a brand new computer laptop to a blind volunteer Miatta Moriba for surmounting the challenges during the training.