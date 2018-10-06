26-Year-Old Lady Remanded

By Fatmata Gbla.

26-year-old Aminata Bangura, a resident of “Burn Ose” PWD compound in Freetown has been remanded at the Pademba Road Female Correctional Centre for manslaughter contrary to law.

The accused, Aminata Bangura yesterday made her first appearance before Magistrate Santigie on a preliminary count charge of manslaughter, contrary to Section 5 of the Offence against Persons Act 1815.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person, Aminata Bangura on 18th August 2018 at “Burn Ose”, PWD compound in Freetown, maliciously murdered Bockarie Kargbo with a black knife following a quarrel.

The defense Lawyer, Ishmail P. Mamie observed that the charge does not exist, whether as a Common Law or Statutory Law,” he charged.

He also mentioned that the accused person has been detained for close to one month, and for a capital offence, 10 days or maximum is granted to individual according to law, since the law is the law, regardless of whatever situation. Thus he postulated that his client`s constitutional right had been violated.

He also asked the court that the accused person should be discharged and if the prosecution brings sufficient evidence later, they can bring her back.

ASP Eric Deen opposed to the issue of a bail for the accused person.

The accused was remanded and the matter adjourned to 8th October 2018