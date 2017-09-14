27 Sierra Leoneans To Be Deported From America

The Head of Media and Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emmanuel Turay told the Global Times, in an exclusive interview yesterday that, the Government of Sierra Leone was prepared to receive twenty seven people believed to be carrying Sierra Leonean Passports, after they were deported from the United States of America.

Mr. Turay informed the Global Times that, a team from the Immigration Department in Freetown will be sent to the United States to verify the nationalities of the twenty-seven deportees before they could be allowed to return home. “We will not accept them if we discover that they are not Sierra Leoneans”, Mr. Turay emphasised.

According to Mr. Turay, the verification process will take place within thirty days in order to comply with the order of the State Department.

The US Government yesterday ordered the suspension of visas to officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Immigration Department because Sierra Leone refused to accept its nationals deported from the United States of America.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Turay, the Sierra Leone Government was determined to comply with the order to avoid further stringent measures from the US Government.

The visa restrictions will come into force today, according to a Press Release issued by the US Embassy in Freetown.

The twenty-seven deportees have served various prison sentences in the United States for some serious criminal offences.