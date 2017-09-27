3 Sierra Leoneans Sue NEC

Tanner Legal Advisory, the firm of Solicitors acting for Melvin Concuwa Alieu, Melvina Alieu and Zainab Mansaray (Plaintiffs) have prayed for the General Civil Division of the High Court of Sierra Leone to order the National Electoral Commission as first defendants and the Chairman of the Commission as second defendant to do the following:-

That this Honorable Court grants an Order for directing the Defendants herein to register the Plaintiffs and have their names recorded in the Final Voters Register for the elections slated for the 7th day of March, 2018. That this Honorable Court grants an order compelling the Defendants to produce the Final Voters Register in existence, containing the names of the Plaintiffs herein on or before the 7th day of September, 2017 in compliance with Section 17 of the Public elections Act No.4 of 2012 after having stated in the Press Release dated 6th September 2017 that the task of registering voters has been completed. That this Honorable Court grants an Order directing the Defendants to allow the Plaintiffs either by themselves or their representatives and/or a Court appointed Elections Expert (s), to inspect the Final Voters Register in existence on or before the 7th day of September 2017 in compliance with Section 17 of the Public Elections Act No.4 of 2012. That this Honorable Court do grant any further or consequential order (s) that it may deem fit in the circumstance. That the costs of this application be borne by the Defendants.

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that at hearing of this Originating Summons it is intended to use and rely on the Affidavit of Melvin Concuwa Alieu and Zainab Mansaray sworn to on the 14th day of September 2017, together with the exhibits attached thereto and any other Affidavit (s) that Counsel may seek leave to use.

If the Defendants do not enter Appearance, such judgment may be given or order made against them or in relation to them as the Court may think just and expedient.

Dated the 14th day of September, 2017.