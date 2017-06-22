400 Inmates Observe Ramadan At Pademba Road

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



Reports reaching the Global Times reveal that about four hundred and forty five inmates at the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road are currently observing fasting in this Holy Month of Ramadan

According to Chief Officer, Abubakarr M. Sowe in charge of Islamic Affairs at the Pademba Road Correctional Centre, the administration of the Pademba Road Correctional Centre are doing well for the Muslim inmates who are observing the fasting by providing food, tea and porridge for them.

He said Iftar or breaking fast is done individually at their respective cells with each inmate getting their food ratio on time to break fast.

The Imam said various Islamic Organizations like FOMWASAL, Leone Islamic Organization and a host of others are complementing the government by donating food items to inmates.

The Chief Imam, Abubakarr Sowe said besides leading them in prayers he is charged with the responsibility of teaching Islamic

Studies and the reading of the holy Quran to inmates at the Male Correctional Center.

He said a good number of them can now read the Quran and memorize some verses while many of them have confessed to the Imam that while in prison they fully realized the true meaning of Islam, as they have learnt a lot about Islam.