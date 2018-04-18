“43 Vehicles Were Allocated To State House” …Says Logus Koroma

The outgoing Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hon. Leonard Balogun Koroma has informed the Global Times that, over the past five years, his Ministry allocated forty-three vehicles to The Office of the President. According to Hon. Logus Koroma, all those vehicles were directly procured by the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.

He said he was not aware of the number of vehicles donated to The Office of the President by bilateral partners. The outgoing Minister could not give a clear picture of the number of vehicles that the government has. He said that, some government agencies and departments make direct procurement of vehicles even without reference to his Ministry.

Minister Logus Koroma noted that, agencies like EPA (Environment Protection Agency) and NATCOM (National Telecommunications Commission) procure vehicles even without having to inform the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.

On the issue of the Autospect contract at SLRSA, Hon. Logus Koroma said that, his Ministry had referred the contract to the Board of Directors for a review and for them to make their own inputs into the contract.

He said the contract with Autospect will help to boost government revenue, modernize the operations of SLRSA and collect a correct data base of all vehicles in the country.

Minister Logus Koroma praised the Autospect contract and referred to it as “fit for modern purpose”.

Read next edition for the extensive version of the interview with the outgoing Minister of Transport and Aviation, the Hon. Logus Koroma.