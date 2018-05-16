48 Councilors Sworn-In

By Lansana Fofanah.



The Chairman of the Western Area Rural District Council, Kasho J. Holland-Cole and forty eight Councilors from the Western Rural took the Oath of office at the Miatta Conference Hall in Freetown yesterday.

Chairing the ceremony, the Minister of Information, Mohamed Rado Swaray said that this was a history in the making as the idea of local government was initiated in 2004 by the SLPP to bring the government closer to the people.

He stressed on the need for decentralization as it is the vehicle for driving development in the country’s rural areas.

He said that the attendance of the Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh was a manifestation of how the government of President Bio is committed to empowering local government.

The Minister of Local Government, Anthony Y. Brewah said that, it is a unique honor and privilege to be called by the people to deliver development.

He said that the government inherited a decentralized system that needs proper mechanism for proper functioning.

He said that the Oath taking ceremony is the important step in legalizing elected councilors in enabling them to perform their duties in their various councils.

He stressed on the need for them to be robust in carrying out their responsibilities as people’s welfare depends on them.

He pledged his office’s commitment in empowering them in a fair and transparent manner for the coordination of local development and partnership delivery.

The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh said that, him being the Chairman of the Inter Ministerial Council on Local Government, he encourages the newly elected councilors to work in accordance with the Local Government Act of 2004.

He emphasized on the need for Government to continue to create supportive policies in order to utilize local resources for the betterment of every Sierra Leonean. “As you are aware, today is another important day in our history. The electorate elected you to represent their interest and aspiration in order for them to enjoy what they are entitled to. You have a big task to deliver. I know you will deliver because you are close to the people. The President Julius Maada Bio continues to say that, elections are over. It is no longer about APC or SLPP, but the welfare of every Sierra Leonean…We count on you to work in the interest of the people who voted you in for the pursuit of their interest. My office is always open for us to discuss any developmental issues that are related to the development of Sierra Leone”, he said.

The Mayor of Freetown Municipality, Her Worship Yvonne Aki Sawyerr said that, the councilors are thankful to God for leading the various parties to award symbols to them as there were many deserving people.

She expressed her profound heartfelt thanks to the Vice President for assuring them of his undying support towards the development of Freetown and its environs.

She said that, the best way to say thank you to Sierra Leoneans is to deliver what they promised during the election campaign.