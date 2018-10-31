5-Year-Old Girl Sexually Penetrated

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



An alleged matter of sexual penetration of a five-year-old girl child was yesterday heard at the High Court before Justice Musu Kamara in Freetown.

In her evidence, the prosecution witness, Detective Sergeant 13451 Sesay M. attached to the Family Support Unit, Adonkai Police Station, Goderich said she recognizes the accused person, Mohamed Sheriff and recall 24th June 2017.

She told the court that she was on duty at the above station in Freetown when a sexual penetration matter was reported by the five-year-old victim’s mother against the accused person.

At the police station, the witness said she issued a medical form to the victim for examination and treatment at the Rain Bow Center at Connaught Hospital in Freetown.

The victim and her mother on the same date returned to the station with an endorsed medical form and obtained statement from the victim, her mother and witnesses.

On the 21st June 2018, the witness said herself and Detective Sergeant 10084 Davies left the station to the scene of crime and arrested the accused person.

Statement was obtained from the accused person and on the 23rd June 2017, he was granted a police bail on the production of a reliable surety.

At the scene of crime, photos were taken and on the 5th September 2017 herself and Detective Sergeant 10084 Davies interviewed the accused person on allegation of sexual penetration of a child under the age of eighteen to wit five years.

The particulars of offence state that the accused in June 2017 in Freetown sexually penetrated a girl child below the age of 18 to wit 5 years old.

The victim’s statement was read by State Counsel E.T Jalloh. The accused was refused bail and was remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center.

The matter was adjourned to the 6th November 2018, for further hearing.

2 Buglers Banged Up

By Jane B. Mansaray

Justice Monfred Momoh Sesay yesterday convicted two male Sierra Leonean youths Daniel Sesay and Abu Kamara for the offence of burglary contrary to law and have been sentenced to twelve months imprisonment.

The accused persons were arrested in Freetown in July 2017 by detective police officers and later charged to court on a preliminary investigation of three counts ranging from conspiracy, burglary to receiving contrary to law.

At the Magistrate Court, the accused persons were refused bail and after several hearings they were committed to the High Court for trial without bail and remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional centre.

The accused persons were later arraigned at the High Court for trial before Justice Monfred Sesay where they pleaded guilty on the above counts indictment.

According to the particulars on the indictment, both accused persons were on the 25th July and 27th July 2017 in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit burglary and larceny.

On the count of burglary, the accused were also alleged to have stolen from one Bundu Kamara various electrical devices and wearing worth Million Leones.

These items were alleged to have been received by the second accused person, Abu Kamara of which he is charged alone. After their plea mitigation, both accused persons were found guilty on two counts and discharged on the count indictment of receiving.

Counsel representing both accused persons, Lawyer O.C. Spencer-Coker from the Legal Aid Board pleaded with the Judge to temper justice with mercy especially when they did not waste the court’s time.

She said they are young people between the ages of 26 and 21 who had shown remorse for the action and have learnt their lesson at the Correctional Centre.

The complainant, Bundu Kamara endorsed the application made by defense counsel by pleading with the Judge to temper justice with mercy on behalf of the convict.

The convicts were on the counts of conspiracy and burglary sentenced to twelve months each to be served concurrently taking into cognizance the time spent in remand.

8 Sentenced For Loitering

By Fatmata Gbla

Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday sentenced eight accused persons including Aruna Momoh Fofanah, Alie Gbla, Abdul Karim Kamara, Sorie Kamara, Mohamed Kamara, Saidu Koroma, Hassan Kamara and Mohamed Kamara to a three year jail term to be served at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre or pay a fine of two Million Leones each, for being found at a place used for smoking cannabis sativa contrary to law.

Slamming sentence on the convicts, Magistrate Bangura, considering the plea for mitigation of the accused persons and being first time offenders, spared all the accused persons with a custodial sentence and cautioned them to stay away from those places.

According to the particulars of offense, the convicts were on the 24th October, 2018 at Regent Road in Freetown found at a place use for smoking cannabis sativa.