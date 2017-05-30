50 APC Members In Kono Join SLPP

About fifty card bearing members of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) party defected to the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) over the weekend.

The fifty former APC members are all from Constituency 023 Bafineh Section, Sandor Chiefdom, Kono district, the home section and chiefdom of the former Vice President, Chief Alhaji Samuel Sam Sumana.

In his declaration statement at the SLPP District Headquarters in Koidu on Saturday, the group’s spokesman, Komba Alie Dawondu said they were leaving the APC in protest of the humiliation which their brother, VP Chief Sam Sumana suffered in the hands of the party.

Dawondu who is the section head of the APC said many more people were on their way to join the SLPP, adding that the small group is paving the way for the greater number to come.

He spoke about the hardship in the country and the neglect of Kono district has suffered in the hands of the APC.

Dawondu said before their defection they contacted the Constituency Chairman, T S Morsay who assured the group of the SLPP’s readiness to receive them.

In her statement, the Kono District Chairman, Mrs. Elizabeth Tongu welcomed the group on behalf of the district executive and admonished them to feel at home, maintaining that the SLPP was for all Sierra Leoneans.

The Kono District Secretary General of the SLPP, Salman Mansaray expressed delight at the coming and said the party will do everything possible to make them comfortable.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the National Executive, the Northern region Chairman of the SLPP, Dr.Abass Bundu said their defection from the APC to the SLPP was crucial to the party’s return to power. He thanked them for taking what he referred to as a ‘bold step’.