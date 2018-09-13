6 Million Exercise Books To Be Distributed Nationwide

A total of Six Million Ruled Exercise Books are to be distributed nationwide under President Julius Maada Bio’s flagship Free Quality Education initiative.

The distribution exercise is to commence this week to primary schools across the country, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education.

The loading of the exercise books into vehicles for transportation to various schools across the country commenced last evening.

Last week, the Government of Sierra Leone disbursed about Le25Bn. (Twenty Five Billion Leones) to schools across the country for tuition and other composite fees.

The Free Quality Education initiative is a flagship project of the SLPP New Direction government of President Julius Maada Bio.