Mercury Gives Out Le100M Bonus

By Sylvester Samba……………………..

Sierra Leone’s leading Sports and Lottery Betting Company, Mercury International yesterday presented a cheque for One hundred and thirty Million five hundred thousand Leones to their latest winner, Hannah Koroma. Hannah who is also a seamstress won the Jackpot draw that was conducted on Wednesday 21st December, 2016 with the sum of forty five million Leones.

As a way of Mercury End of Year and Christmas bonus, the Company gave the winner an additional one hundred million Leones for free.

According to the Company’s Managing Director, Martin Michael since the inception of the 4/50 Jackpot, his company has given the sum of four hundred and sixty million three hundred thousand Leones to star winners. “In total with consolation prize we have almost given out six hundred million Leones”.

The Managing Director pleaded with the latest winner to make good use of the money especially the amount won is not small. “We are a Genuine Company…We are a transparent company as we also pay all taxes to the NRA. We want the public to monitor our retailers not to allow children below eighteen (18) years to play our games”.

He concluded by pleading with customers to play responsibly more especially for them to play what they can afford.

As a way to continue to give bonus to their customers, the jackpot draw for today is called Double Jackpot. That is whoever wins the forty five million Leones today will be doubled and will sum up to ninety million Leones.