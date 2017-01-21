Kono Ritual Murder… Witness Testifies

By Fatmata Gbla…………………………….

On 18th January 2017, a witness Zainab Turay testified before Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara that she is a teacher at Boimadu Village and she recognizes the accused persons, Komba Masat (father of the deceased), Vandi Ansumana, Tamba Mohamed Mbawa, Komba Kmanda and also recalled Friday 2nd December 2016 at Nemesedu Vilale in Gbondu Section, Kamara Chiefdom in the Kono District, Eastern Province of Sierra Leone.

On that day she was heading to her mother in Nemesadu Village where the 1st accused told her that he had a mission, but he latter refused to explain to her the purpose of her mission.

She testified that she and the 1st accused went to the 2nd accused, who advised that the details of the mission should not be disclosed to her until all arrangements were in place.

She continued that on 1st December 2016 the 4th accused approached and asked her to accompany him to Nemesedu Village.

She said that on their arrival at the village, the accused dropped them off at a nearby junction, and that she proceeded to the residence of the 1st accused.

She also narrated to the court that she joined the accused to go to the residence of the 3rd accused, where they met the 2nd, 4th and 5th accused persons in a room.

She testified that in the room, the 4th accused displayed three cartons containing United States Dollars, but that they later refused to disclose the amount of money when the 1st accused enquired.

She then asked the 4th accused as to who sent them the money but the 5th accused replied that he shouldn’t ask them such question.

Later, the 4th accused told the court that the money was for the mission they had earlier informed him about. The 5th accused also told the 1st accused that they will give him one and half carton of the money if they provide his daughter for the mission.

The 1st accused agreed to do as they asked, she testified.

She added that the 4th accused then came with a cup of water and poured some harb onto it and asked everybody to drink it and swear on oath that none of them would disclose any details of their mission.

She further explained that the 4th accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the mission to anyone.

And on December 2nd she said they had a football match and that she saw the 1st accused buying baked cake and drink for the diseased.

On the 3rd December 2016, at 9 am she was in school when she heard the town crier announcing that a child had been declared missing from Nenesedu Village as some youth and police officers went in search of the missing child.

She said that the search party discovered the remains of the deceased with head, toes, legs and hands severed.

She said she later made statement to the police.

The accused were arraigned on two count of Conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The particulars of offence state that the accused persons Komba Missah, Vandi Ansumana, Tamba Mohmed Mbawa, Komba Kamanda on Friday 2nd December 2016 at Nemessedu Village in the Kono District, Sierra Leone conspired with other people unkown to murder Fatmtata Missah, a 13 year old girl..

ASP Samuel Kamara is prosecuting the mater.

The matter was adjourned to the 27th January, 2017.