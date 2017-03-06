SLPP Peace Derailed

A Joint Communique signed by all SLPP flagbearer aspirants and stakeholders on 8th February, 2017 appears to have been derailed by some recalcitrant people within the Party.

The Joint Communique calls for the setting up of a Special Committee on Peace that will ensure that, the Joint Communiqué is fully implemented.

Members of the special committee include Ambassador Fode M. Dabor, Dr. Abass Bundu, Dr. Alie Kabba (Chairman), Hon. Veronica Sesay and Chief Ernest Ndomahina.

All the signatories to the Joint Communique agreed on the following: the party must revert to the original party executive structure of August 2013, access to party offices and management of SLPP negative intervention in the media, all suspensions and expulsions be annulled, all flagbearer aspirants and party members should have unhindered access to all SLPP party offices without intimidation, all SLPP conventions should be put on hold and new dates established, all court actions should be withdrawn forthwith based on consent judgment subject to certain conditions including the 39 lower- level elections in constituencies and subsequent districts, and regional elections to be determined by a special committee.

These conditions, it has to be said, were articulated by the KKY faction of the SLPP.

The Paopa faction, it has to be emphasized, cooperated fully with the special committee that was set up by the party to address these concerns. And they made a lot of concessions, all in the name of peace.

Unfortunately, when the committee started deliberations, the KKY faction refused to comply with one of the conditions set out by the party namely, to withdraw all court actions forthwith.

The KKY representative on the special committee, Ambassador Fode Dabor has come under serious criticism for his alleged disruptive conduct during the committee’s deliberations.

Ambassador Dabor’s position runs contrary to the position taken by all flag bearer aspirants and stakeholders on 8th February, 2018. He is insisting on the cancellation of all 39 disputed lower-level elections. Others believe that, the ruling of the High Court of 15th February, 2017 in relation to the disputed 39 constituencies must be upheld.

In its final report submitted to the SLPP NEC last Thursday, the special committee notes that, Ambassador Dabor refused to sign the report. He is the only member that did not sign the report, according to a senior member of the committee.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Sulaiman Banja Tejan-Sie has filed an appeal against a High Court ruling handed down by Justice Babatunde Edwards against three party members that took the party to court.

The action of Ambassador Dabor and Tejan-Sie’s clients has been described as an attempt by the KKY Movement to derail the SLPP peace process.

There has been no official reaction from the KKY Movement.

SLPP JOINT COMMUNIQUE

Whereas we the Flagbearer Aspirants and stakeholders assembled today eight day of February, 2017 at the SLPP UNITY HALL, to discuss the state of affairs in the party and proffer salient solutions that could move the party forward deliberated on the following issues:

Reverting to the original executive structure and annulment of all suspensions and expulsions since 2013 Court actions & lower-level elections including rules and regulations and restoration of the 10 man committee instituted by PPRC. Access to party offices and management of SLPP negative intervention in the media. What is the way forward? Emergency NEC Meeting General Peace and Reconciliation Conference

These issues were discussed in an atmosphere of sincerity, commitment and a spirit of “One Country, One People” and the meeting resolved as follows: That