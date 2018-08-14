8-Year-Old Victim Testifies

By Josephine k. Tarawaelie.



Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of Freetown Magistrate Court No.7 yesterday remanded an accused person, Musa Conteh at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center for sexual penetration of a child contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that on the 11 June 2018 at Success International Primary School at Signal Hill, Freetown sexually penetrated a child below the age of Eighteen (18) years to wit Eight (8) years old.

According to the witness who happens to be the victim, the accused person was her teacher and she recalled the above date when she was in class and she went outside to use the toilet. The victim said immediately when she entered the toilet, the accused joined her in the toilet and removed his trousers and took off his pant and put his finger and his penis into her private part and blood started oozing out of her private part.

The victim added when she went home she told her mother that she had been tampered with by the accused person. According to the victim, the next day, her mother took her to the Police station and made a report where a medical report was issued out to her. The victim said that on the following day her mother took her to the Connaught Hospital for treatment. Lawyer S.A Tayor applied for bail but Magistrate Abdul Sheriff refused bail because of the seriousness of the offence. Inspector S.D. Karku is prosecuting the matter. The matter was adjourned to the 17th August 2018 for further hearing.