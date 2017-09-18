APC Writes NEC

The Chairman

National Electoral Commission

Tower Hill, Freetown

Dear Sir,

INTEGRITY OF THE VOTERS REGISTER AND THE CONDUCT OF A CREDIBLE, FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS

We write to draw your attention to concerns relating to data loss, data transfer and incomplete data in the Provisional Voter Register (PVR) exhibited by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), on 22nd to 27th August 2017.

Mr. Chairman, we herein state at the outset, that as an organized party, we are determined and ready to participate in the next elections slated for 7th March 2018 and we hereby encourage NEC to ensure credible, free and fair elections that will build on Sierra Leone’s record of effective electoral management.

In view of the above therefore, we note with great concern that following the poorly publicized exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register (PVR) 22nd to 27th August 2017, there have been widespread public complaints about significant integrity issues bothering on the Voter Register.

We also note that NEC has not been able to come out with a comprehensive and convincing report on the situation, nor have they been able to demonstrate any openness about their reported effort in addressing the problem.

We therefore note with great dissatisfaction the attempt by NEC to play to the gallery, by putting out an evasive Press Release of 6th September 2017, with figures that only confirm that the Voter Register has neither been finalized nor its integrity assured.

The APC had questioned the integrity of the first Provisional Voters Register and we now challenge NEC to come up with an authentic Final Voters Register as we consider the evasive press release inadequate and misleading. By informing the public in the said release that NEC has “completed the task of registering voters for the National Elections scheduled for 7th March, 2018, and in the same press release to say that they have lost some data is a disturbing and contradictory development to say the least.

Why did NEC not put in place a backup and disaster recovery equipment to prevent data loss? We do not accept NEC attributing data loss to faulty machines and blaming National Civil Registration Authority, (the institution which bought the machines).

This is an untenable excuse against the backdrop that NEC has an IT Section and should have complained then not now if the machines were faulty. It will be helpful if NEC could tell us whether they had Random Access Memory (RAM) or temporary storage facility which could be used to transfer data from respective locations to the server.

We want to know where the hard copies of ledgers are, which were used to input names and other details of voters. Let us know which type of data loss NEC had experienced with those registration details.

Mr. Chairman, we refer you to the preliminary results 3,128,967 (Three million, one hundred and Twenty Eight Thousand Nine hundred and Sixty Seven) which followed the completion of the second phase of the registration process of Sunday 30th April 2017. We also wish to draw your attention again to the NEC Press Release of 6th September 2017, which reported a total 3,178,663 (Three Million One Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty Six) voters, indicating an increase of 49,696 (Forty Nine Thousand Six Hundred and Ninety Six) voters from the initial figures given. Interestingly, this is after what NEC called “a de-duplication process” which should otherwise have resulted in the removal of some registrants determined to have registered multiple times.

Mr. Chairman, your commission will note that by law established under the Public Elections Act 2012 and by the requisite ECOWAS Protocol, NEC is under obligations to publish a Final Voters Register six (6) months before the elections, detailing the names, addresses, constituencies, wards and other important information about every eligible voter. You will also note that members of the public and indeed political parties must under the provisions of the Public Elections Act No.4 of 2012 be given an opportunity to verify, object any inaccuracies that may be found in the Register.

Sir, as we write this 10th day of September, 2017, the All Peoples Congress have not seen any publication of a Final Voter Register nor have we or our members been given any opportunity to verify, object or rectify any omission (s) therein.

Considering the seriousness of such shortcomings in the electoral process and the very grave ramifications they hold regarding the conduct of free, fair and credible elections, the All Peoples Congress therefore wish your Commission to use its good offices to ensure the following:

“That all the 39,276 voters referred to in your 6th September, 2017 Press Release are included in the Final Voters Registers and uploaded into the server;

That all political parties and the general public are given the opportunity to verify, object to and correct any inaccuracies concerning their details as provided for by the Public Elections Act 2012;

That you ensure the stipulated due processes for the conduct of credible, free and fair elections are strictly adhered to at every stage that will ensure the by-in of all political parties and other relevant elections stakeholders relating to the required Final Voters Register to forestall and avoid incidences that impinge on the integrity of the outcome of the 7th March 2018 elections

Yours faithfully,

Amb. Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh

National Secretary General

Copy:

The Chairman PPRC

The Chairmen/Persons of all Registered Political Parties

All Embassies and International Organizations

All Members of Parliament

All Civil Society Organizations

The Inspector General of Police

The Chief of Defense Staff-RSLAF

All Media Houses

The Director ONS