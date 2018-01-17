Maada Bio Signs PPRC Code Of Conduct

The Presidential candidate of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio yesterday signed the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) Code of Conduct for political parties.

In his brief remarks, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio expressed hope that the March 7th day for the elections will be like any other day in Sierra Leone and prayed that nobody will be harmed or accosted by any other person for any reason.

While pledging to the dictates of the PPRC code of conduct, the SLPP Presidential candidate promised to make the document available to the membership of his party for them to also commit themselves to it.

Brig. Bio admonished the PPRC to stick to their role as monitors by making public all those who violate the code.

Earlier, the PPRC Chairman, Justice Patrick Hamilton said the PPRC code of conduct was in relation to the election which should guide political parties on the conduct of the election.

He urged political parties to adhere strictly to the code and make the outcome of the election acceptable, both national and internationally.

Justice Hamilton described Sierra Leone as a peaceful nation and Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio as part of the peaceful process, adding that he is looking forward to a peaceful outcome of the March 7, 2018 elections.