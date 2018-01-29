A Threat To Peaceful Elections In March 2018

By Sorie Fofana.
The arrest and detention of a clique and gang leader, who is also a strong member of the ruling APC Party, Sheik S.I. Koroma alias “Street Ambassador” is welcome news. He has been in the forefront of organizing clique and gang members in every nook and cranny of this country.
It is reported that, twenty eight members of his group have also been rounded up and detained by the Police. They were out in full force on Friday 26th January, 2018 when their Party was busy nominating its Presidential and Ordinary Members of Parliament. They caused a lot of havoc on that day. In fact, it is reported that, one person was brutally murdered on that fateful day. This is a threat to the conduct of a peaceful election on 7th March, 2018.
The decision by the Police leadership to ban vehicular and pedestrian movement on elections day is uncalled for. The Police should not be seen to be colluding with the ruling APC Party to rig the elections of March 7, 2018.
The new Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police Force, Dr. Richard Moigbe is a highly respected man in this country. He should not allow some Politicians to mess him up. No way!
It is understood that, some APC supporters intend to wear fake Police uniforms on elections day in order to intimidate voters in opposition strongholds. This is totally unacceptable!
It is also reported that, some people sympathetic to the APC Party intend to disrupt the election of March 7 in order for it to be postponed. All these pieces of information, though unverified, are a threat to the conduct of a free, fair and credible election.
The Presidential candidate of the SLPP, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has insisted that, his Party will not accept the outcome of any rigged election. His words must be taken seriously, since he commands the largest opposition party in the country.
We call on President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to ensure that, a level playing field is maintained at every level of the electioneering process.
As outgoing Head of State, he should ensure that, the process is free, fair and credible. He should preside over a peaceful transition of power in order to ensure that, the nation does not slide back to a state of anarchy.
Let us all pray for the elections to come and go peacefully so that, our country will remain a shining example of the fastest growing democracy in Africa.
All of us should endeavor to avert any seeming threat to the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in March 2018.
Let us all wish our outgoing President, a peaceful retirement as he leaves office in the second week of March, 2018 after ten years.
God bless Mama Salone!
Commentry
A Threat To Peaceful Elections In March 2018
By
Amadu Daramy
By Sorie Fofana.
The arrest and detention of a clique and gang leader, who is also a strong member of the ruling APC Party, Sheik S.I. Koroma alias “Street Ambassador” is welcome news. He has been in the forefront of organizing clique and gang members in every nook and cranny of this country.
It is reported that, twenty eight members of his group have also been rounded up and detained by the Police. They were out in full force on Friday 26th January, 2018 when their Party was busy nominating its Presidential and Ordinary Members of Parliament. They caused a lot of havoc on that day. In fact, it is reported that, one person was brutally murdered on that fateful day. This is a threat to the conduct of a peaceful election on 7th March, 2018.
The decision by the Police leadership to ban vehicular and pedestrian movement on elections day is uncalled for. The Police should not be seen to be colluding with the ruling APC Party to rig the elections of March 7, 2018.
The new Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police Force, Dr. Richard Moigbe is a highly respected man in this country. He should not allow some Politicians to mess him up. No way!
It is understood that, some APC supporters intend to wear fake Police uniforms on elections day in order to intimidate voters in opposition strongholds. This is totally unacceptable!
It is also reported that, some people sympathetic to the APC Party intend to disrupt the election of March 7 in order for it to be postponed. All these pieces of information, though unverified, are a threat to the conduct of a free, fair and credible election.
The Presidential candidate of the SLPP, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has insisted that, his Party will not accept the outcome of any rigged election. His words must be taken seriously, since he commands the largest opposition party in the country.
We call on President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to ensure that, a level playing field is maintained at every level of the electioneering process.
As outgoing Head of State, he should ensure that, the process is free, fair and credible. He should preside over a peaceful transition of power in order to ensure that, the nation does not slide back to a state of anarchy.
Let us all pray for the elections to come and go peacefully so that, our country will remain a shining example of the fastest growing democracy in Africa.
All of us should endeavor to avert any seeming threat to the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in March 2018.
Let us all wish our outgoing President, a peaceful retirement as he leaves office in the second week of March, 2018 after ten years.
God bless Mama Salone!
Related posts:
More in Commentry
Commentry
What Are Two SIM Ministers Still Doing In Cabinet?
By Sorie Fofana. In a bid to comply with the law of the land, the ruling...
Commentry
VP Victor Bockarie Foh… Silence Is Not Golden!
By Sorie Fofana. The Honourable Vice President, Ambassador Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh, has been unusually quiet,...
Commentry
N’fah Conteh’s Wife Is A Mende…And So What?
By Sorie Fofana. Since the Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chairman of NEC (National Electoral Commission), Mohamed...
Commentry
Deport The Deranged Son Of Satan, Evangelist Victor Ajisafe!
By Sorie Fofana. Social media platforms are awash with an audio clip depicting the voice of...
Commentry
No Need For A State Of Emergency
By Sorie Fofana. Section 29 (2) (d) of the 1991 Constitution of the Republic of Sierra...
Commentry
The President’s Men Are Falling Like A Pack of Cards
By Sorie Fofana. For the second time, the ruling APC Party have postponed their convention until...
Commentry
Hajj Controversy & Corruption… Why Blame Victor Foh?
By Sorie Fofana. In a late night Press Release issued by State House on 19th August,...
Commentry
The Plight Of Pastor Momoh
Pastor Emmanuel Aiah Momoh, who found the 709.41 carats of uncut diamond in Kono district sometime...
Commentry
Sierra Leone’s Disaster Was Caused by Neglect, Not Nature
By LANSANA GBERIE. The calamity that struck Sierra Leone on Aug. 14, when Sugarloaf, the conical...
Commentry
NATCOM To Take Firm Action Against Telecoms Operators
By Sorie Fofana. When NATCOM (National Telecommunications Commission) organized a public dialogue forum between operators, consumers...