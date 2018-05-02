Abdul Mustapha Murder… Family Requests Inquest

A senior member of the Mustapha Family has, on behalf of the family, requested the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to set up a judicial inquiry to ascertain the facts relating to the murder of their brother, Abdul Naffieu Mustapha.

In a letter to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice dated April 26, 2018 Mr. Shamsu Maadakpai Mustapha said, “…To break the culture of impunity and to establish that no one is above the law, we humbly request that you authorize an inquest into the circumstances leading to the brutal murder of Abdul Naffieu Mustapha”.

Part of the letter reads, “Mr. Minister, in October 2008, our brother, father, uncle and nephew, Abdul Naffieu Mustapha, Commissioner of Human Resources at the National Revenue Authority (NRA) was brutally murdered at his home along Collegiate School Road in Freetown. His residence was then set alight to give a semblance of a fire accident. The executioners did not however properly cover their tracks”.

See the full text of the letter below.

The Chief’s Compound

Bunumbu, Peje West Chiefdom,

Kailahun District

April 26, 2018

Mr. Charles Francis Margai,

Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Guma Building,

Freetown.

Dear Mr. Margai,

Request For An Inquest Into The Murder Of Abdul Naffieu Mustapha

On behalf of the Mustapha and Shyllon Families of Bunumbu, Aberdeen and Dubreka/Conakry (Guinea), we wish to congratulate you on your appointment as Attorney General and Minister of Justice. We now firmly believe that the people of Sierra Leone, irrespective of tribe, region or political affiliation will have unfettered access to justice. We are also of the firm conviction that impunity, at whatever level, will soon be a thing of the past, and that orders from below (the people) will take precedence over orders from above.

Mr. Minister, in October, 2008, our brother, father, uncle and nephew, Abdul Naffieu Mustapha, Commissioner of Human Resources at the National Revenue Authority (NRA) was brutally murdered at his home along Collegiate School Road in Freetown. His residence was then set alight to give a semblance of a fire accident. The executioners did not however properly cover their tracks.

The Family never saw a Police report and never had access to the autopsy report, Mr. Francis Munu was in charge of the Police investigation, while Dr. Owizz Koroma carried out the Postmortem examination.

Our late father, Paramount Chief Maada Kpai Mustapha Ngebeh IV however assured us before his death that the Inspector

General of Police for the entire planet-the Lord Almighty-would submit his findings at the appropriate time to the general public.

We are now of the view that the time has finally come. It is now the time of the turn of the tide, and the guilty shall be exposed. We have no idea who either masterminded or executed the plan. So far, only God knows.

Our family wishes to bring closure to this unfortunate episode, especially for the sake of his young children who were deprived of the fatherly love and care they deserved. The children deserve to know the criminal brains that spearheaded such dastardly act.

We were very amused recently when a father reacted vehemently simply because some people wanted to rectify an anomaly. We wish the same consideration would have been given to our brother, whose father was alive, very old and had hoped that Abdul would bury him, and not the other way round.

Mr. Minister, on the basis of the above, and to break the culture of impunity and to establish that no one is above the law, we humbly request that you authorize an inquest into the circumstances leading to the brutal murder of Abdul Naffieu Mustapha.

We assure you of our cooperation during the inquest.

Shamsu Maadakpai Mustapha.

Head of the Maada Kpai Mustapha Ngebeh IV Family

Cc: The Inspector General of Police

The Editor, Global Times