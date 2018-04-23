Abdul Mustapha’s Murder… Gov’t To Set Up An Inquest

A senior member of the Mustapha Family informed the Global Times last night that, the family intends to formally request the Government of Sierra Leone, to set up a judicial inquiry to ascertain the facts relating to the unexplained murder of their relative, Mr. Abdul Mustapha.

The late Mr. Abdul Mustapha was a senior employee at NRA (National Revenue Authority). He and his girlfriend were murdered by a hired assassin, whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

Family sources say that, the former government deliberately refused to probe the brutal murder of Mr. Abdul Mustapha in spite of several requests through the Law Officer’s Department.

A senior family spokesman told the Global Times last night that, they intend to formally meet with the new Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Charles Francis Margai this week, to make a formal request for the inquest into the murder of Mr. Abdul Mustapha.

Family sources say they believe that, some prominent people in the last government were involved in the murder of Mr. Abdul Mustapha.

A key suspect in the brutal murder of Mr. Abdul Mustapha was a personal bodyguard of the former President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma at State Lodge.

Family sources confirmed that, after Mr. Abdul Mustapha was murdered, his house was set ablaze to create the impression that he died as a result of a fire accident. During preliminary investigations, Police personnel found blood stain in the house but made no arrest.

A senior government spokesman told the Global Times yesterday that the government was not averse to the setting up of an inquest. “We only need the family to make a formal request and that request will be thoroughly considered”, the Government spokesman confirmed.

Investigations continue.