ACC Apologises To NEC Chairman

A senior investigator at the ACC (Anti Corruption Commission) confirmed last night that, the Commissioner, Ady Macauley has formally apologized to the Chairman of NEC (National Electoral Commission), Mohamed N’fa Alie Conteh for falsely accusing him of failing to declare his assets. “I can confirm that, the NEC Commissioner has accepted our sincere apology for the false allegation made against him by our Commission (ACC)”, a senior ACC investigator told the Global Times.

ACC sources confirmed last night that, as far as the declaration of assets is concerned, the NEC Chairman “has been fully compliant since 2011”.

The ACC sources have however confirmed that, a new line of investigation has been mounted on whether NEC complied with procurement processes in renting vehicles for the just concluded Biometric Voter Registration exercise which lasted for about six weeks.

Meanwhile, all efforts to contact the NEC Chairman proved unsuccessful last night. The Global Times was informed that, the NEC Chairman was in Ghana, attending an international conference.

Many people see the investigation mounted by the ACC against NEC as a way of trying to hound the uncompromising NEC Chairman out of office.

A spokesman for the ACC confirmed last night that an investigation into the activities of NEC was ongoing. He however denied reports that, the NEC Chairman was being targeted by the Commission.

A NEC spokesman declined to comment last night claiming that, he needed to be authorized to speak to the allegations.

Investigations continue.