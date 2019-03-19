ACC Boss Bags Personality Award

The Deputy Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Mr. Shollay Davies was on Wednesday 13th March, 2019, presented with an award for Personality of the Year 2018 by the Patriotic Sierra Leoneans (PSL).

Presenting the award on behalf of the organization was the Communications and Outreach Officer, Ms. Isata Kamara. The Executive Director, Mr. Peter M. Konteh described Patriotic Sierra Leoneans as an organization that brings together young Sierra Leoneans who engage in philanthropic and other patriotic acts and whose aim is to identify role models in society and work with them.

According to Mr. Konteh, an award ceremony was held in December, 2018, of which Mr. Shollay Davies was a recipient. He highlighted that the essence of such awards is to recognize distinguished individuals, especially young people, whose work are impacting positively on the lives of the ordinary Sierra Leoneans. “After a thorough and careful probity check on your work at the ACC, and with you rising through the ranks to Deputy Commissioner, you emerged as the winner of this category which is composed of other prominent and equally deserving people.”

Mr. Davies accepted and dedicated his award to God Almighty as He has brought him thus far in his pursuit to contribute to his country and the fight against corruption. He reminded the delegation that his work at the ACC started some 18 years ago and his determination was to contribute to nation building. He thanked the PSL Team for recognizing him for his varied contributions to the fight against corruption. “We have a brighter future ahead of us as a nation, if only we could do away with corruption, in whatever we do. Whether in public life or private life. Corruption is the single most dangerous enemy. It is dangerous to fight corruption, I can assure you, but it is even more dangerous not to fight corruption. It is a clear danger as has been declared by His Excellency, the President and of course as has been articulated even more by the Commissioner, Francis Ben Kaifala.” Mr. Shollay Davies said

This latest award joins the many awards and recognitions that the ACC Deputy Commissioner has received; among those is the most recent one making him one of the most influential Sierra Leoneans to bag such an award.