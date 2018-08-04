ACC Chief Briefs Pressmen

By Lansana Fofanah.

Briefing Journalists about the ongoing war on corruption, the uncompromising ACC Commissioner, Francis Ben Keifala Esq. said that the first agreement signed between TPMS and the Government of Sierra Leone was that government should have sixty percent of all money paid by customers on a container while TPMS receive forty percent for the tracking of all cargoes. But between 2015 and 2016, TPMS did not fulfill its own part of the agreement and when TPMS realizes that, it now owes government the sum of US $11 million, the company went to Parliament and lobbied for the amendment of the agreement which Parliament did thereby making the company to pay US $1.3million annually and scrapping the sixty percent agreement.

Commissioner Ben Keifala said upon a thorough investigation, the ACC made a swift move to invite the Manager of TPMS, Sahr Ngegba for questioning and possible action for his company to refund the US $11M but the lawyers of Mr. Ngegba argued that the recent Parliamentary amendment to the agreement only allows TPMS to pay the sum of US $1.3 million dollars and not the eleven million United States dollars in question.

Commissioner Ben Keifala said that TPMS has entered into an agreement with the ACC with immediate effect to pay the sum of five hundred thousand United States dollars to the government and pay the sum of one hundred thousand dollars every month until the eight hundred thousand remaining is paid. He said that there is no way the ACC could force TPMS to repay the eleven million since it is Parliament that has the mandate to review the Act.

On the issue of the Government Transition Team report, the ACC Commissioner said that they have already perused the report and had spotted areas of interest and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice has been duly briefed about possible action.

The ACC Boss said that lots of Executive Orders were misused during the APC led government as they discovered that Raymond Kargbo of the Petroleum Directorate received Billions of Leones as his terminal benefit when he was still serving. This according to him has greatly affected their investigations as almost all these corrupt allegation matters were committed under the cover of Executive Orders.

The ACC Commissioner informed that the Ebola, Hajj Fund, Ministry of Youth investigations and many more are at a final stage and the fight against corruption requires the participation of every Sierra Leonean. “When President Julius Maada Bio appointed me as a Commissioner of the ACC, the first thing he gave me was the free will to man the affairs of the commission and I am here to fight past, present and future corruption and I would be happy if anyone either journalist or individual investigates a matter and bring it to me. I will never disappoint the person”, Commissioner Keifala said