ACC Commissioner Appears In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Commissioner of the ACC (Anti Corruption Commission), Francis Ben Kaifala yesterday appeared in court to witness the trial of former Vice President, Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh and five others who are facing a criminal corruption indictment.

Lawyer Kaifala made the surprise visit when the third prosecution witness, Abass Sesay was leading evidence against his former employer, Mr. Sheku Sahid Kamara (first defendant in the matter).

In his evidence led by ACC Prosecutor, Lawyer Calvin T. Mantsebo, the witness said he recognizes and knows the second to the fifth accused defendants as members of the 2017 Hajj Coordinating Committee.

The witness recalled visiting Eco-Bank with the first defendant and wife to deposit the sum of three hundred Million Leones.

From the bank, the witness continued that they proceeded to the first defendant’s residence in Freetown where the first defendant told him that the second defendant, Dr. Victor Foh had asked for money for the coordination of the 2017 Hajj through one Admire Koroma.

He said he saw the first defendant packing the sum of forty five Million Leones and eighty thousand United States Dollars.

They left for the second defendant residence, but on arrival he (VP) Foh was not around but the first defendant decided to wait for him. Whilst waiting on the second defendant, the witness added that the first defendant sent him to buy him mobile charger. At the time he was leaving, the second defendant resident, Sesay said he saw the first defendant entering with the money in a “Ghana Mus Go” bag in Dr. Foh’s residence in Freetown.

The first defendant later informed him of travelling to Saudi Arabia in relation to coordinating the Hajj 2017 programme.

The defendants including Sheku Sahid Kamara, Victor Bockarie Foh, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray (former Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources), Mohamed Alie Bah (former Minister of State at VP’s Office), Ibrahim Fakeh Conteh and Abu Bakarr Carew are before Justice Reginald Fynn to answer to eight counts criminal related indictment ranging from conspiracy to commit a corruption offence to misappropriation of public funds contrary to Law.

The particulars on the indictment state that, the defendants on a date between the 1st January and 30th September 2017 in Freetown, being Chairman, Supervisor, Secretary and Members to the 2017 Hajj National Coordinating Committee, conspired together to engage and undertook a project without prior planning and misappropriated the sum of Three Hundred Million Leones, funds donated to the then Government of Sierra Leone for the benefit of Sierra Leoneans intending to perform the 2017 Hajj.

It was also alleged that, the first accused person, Sheku Sahid Kamara misled the ACC by making a statement that public funds to the tune of Sixty Thousand United States Dollars was handed over to the second defendant, Dr. Victor Foh, whilst in actual fact it was Eighty Thousand United States Dollars.

The matter continues in court