ACC Drags NASSIT DG & Others To Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The former Director General of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust, Joseph Sedu Mans and the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Yeabu MD Kamara were yesterday arraigned before Justice Miatta Samba on several corruption charges.

The two defendants were charged with six counts ranging from engaging in a project without prior planning, conspiracy to commit corruption offences, willfully failing to comply with the law relating to the tendering of contract and misappropriation of public funds contrary to ACC Act of 2008.

It was alleged in count one that, the first and second defendants being the former Director General and chairperson of the Board of Trustees of NASSIT and being persons whose functions concerned the administration, management and use of public funds on dates unknown between 1st August 2016 and the 31st December 2017, engaged in a project without prior planning to wit engaged in a project with SISIMI MEDICAL FOUNDATION Inc, for the development, construction and delivery of an urgent care delivery service system for the provision of quality medical service in Sierra Leone, without prior planning.

In count two, it was also alleged that both defendants on the above dates conspired with other persons unknown to commit a corruption offences, to wit, engaging in a project without prior planning contrary to section 128 (1) of the ACC Act No. 12 of 2008.

In count three, the defendants were alleged to willfully failed to comply with the law relating to tendering of contract, to wit the provision of the public procurement Act 2016 in entering into a joint venture agreement with SISIMI MEDICALFOUNDATION Inc for the development construction and delivery of an urgent care delivery system for the provision of quality medical services in Sierra Leone.

In count four they are alleged to conspire with other persons unknown to commit corruption charges same as in count three.

Count Five alleged that the defendants misappropriated public funds to wit, on or about the 27th September 2016, in Freetown, authorized and facilitated the disbursement and payment of the sum of Le 6, 510,290,000,00 (Six billion five hundred and ten million two hundred and ninety thousand leones) being the equivalent of (USD1,000,000.00) to SISIMI NASSIT MEDICAL PROJECT; a joint venture special project vehicle created ostensibly for the provision of an urgent care delivery service system to provide quality medical services in Sierra Leone, thereby depriving NASSIT of the said amount.

In count six, the prosecution alleged same as in count five.

After the charges have been read, the defendants were granted bail in sum of five hundred million Leones each with one surety in like sum.

Justice Samba further ordered that they should provide a title deeds equivalent to the bail sum together with their travelling documents to the Master and Registrar.

She said they should communicate with the court whenever they want to travel out of the county until the matter is heard.

Justice Samba argued the prosecution to empower their sixteen witnesses for trial to commence on the next adjourned date slated for 30th January 2019.

Batteries of Lawyer including L. Taylor, Y.A. Yillah and A. Sillah are defending the accused persons whilst ACC Lawyer Calvin T. Mantsebo is prosecuting the matter.

Mother Testifies At Daughter’s Rape Trial

By Fatmata Gbla

Victoria Kanu, esterday testified before Magistrate Santigie Bangura on an alleged sexual penetration involving her 14 year old daughter, name withheld.

She told the court in her testimony that while at home one day, her husband’s brother Marcus came and gave her information that her child (victim) has stole the accused Musa Brima Bangura’s phone. She explained that she then went with the victim to her in-laws house to know the truth of the matter. At first, she said, the victim denied the allegation, but on arrival of her father, the phone found. Musa, the accused, it was who came and told them that he had seen the phone and claimed it was stolen by the victim.

The accused left and the victim was beaten by her father. The victim told her father during her flogging that she took the phone because the accused had sex with her when she went clean his room.

Victoria went on to say that they when they went to the Battalion Police Post, they discovered that the accused person had already made statement that the victim has stolen his phone and that the matter was transferred at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The accused is before the court one Count of Sexual Penetration contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused Musa Brima Bangura on 18th July 2018 at Goderich in Freetown sexually penetrated a girl child under the age of 16 to wit 14 years.

The matter was adjourned for further hearing.