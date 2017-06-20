ACC Impersonator Rearrested

By Jane B. Mansaray.



An alleged impersonator of the Office of National Security (ONS), Ibrahim Kamara is presently facing a criminal trial at the Makeni High Court in the Northern Province of Sierra Leone, presided over by Justice John Bosco Allieu for impersonating various institutions including the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), Office of National Security (ONS) and the Sierra Leone Police.

The accused Ibrahim Kamara is facing an Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) indictment of impersonating officers from various departments and agencies and personalities including Police AIG, Morie Lengor contrary to Section 76 of the ACC Act. No 12 of 2008.

The particulars of the indictment state that the accused, a resident of New London in Makeni on the 30th September 2015 in Makeni impersonated the above mentioned agencies to wit he held himself out to be Mustapha Bonnie, District Coordinator (ONS) and Deputy Commissioner of ACC.

In summary of the evidence in court, the ONS District Coordinator in Bombali, Mr. Mustapha Bonnie on the above mentioned date in 2015 at 9.05 hours received a telephone call from mobile number 079967842.

The caller on the phone who claimed to be Mr. Shollay Davies (Deputy Commissioner ACC) requested for the telephone number of the ONS Coordinator in Kono Mr. Sorie Ibrahim Koroma.

The mobile contact of the ONS officer in Kono was forwarded to the caller who happens to be the accused. Minutes after, the alleged caller ended the calls and Mr. Sorie Ibrahim Koroma from Kono called Mr. Bonnie to inform him that someone had called him on telephone number 078 943241 requesting that he (Ibrahim Sorie Koroma) to send him the sum of five hundred thousand Leones on Airtel money to the number 079 967842, which he said he did.

Mr. Sorie Ibrahim Koroma also recalled on the same date when he received an unknown telephone call from Airtel number 078943241 introducing himself as AIG Morie Lengor of the Sierra Leone Police.

The caller is said to have informed him that some people he (caller) had sent to Kono were stranded along the Massingbi-Kono Highway and needed transport fare to complete their journey to Kono.

Huge sums of money were alleged to have been received by the accused, by false pretence.

According to evidence, the accused was first put on bail but he jumped bail and escaped from the trial jurisdiction. His surety, Osman Ballay Kamara, a teacher at the Ansarul Islamic Secondary School was arrested and remanded until the arrest of the accused person.

The accused person was later arrested and remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown to continue his trial at the High Court.

The matter was adjourned to the 27th September 2017.

ACC Chief Prosecutor, Lawyer Calvin Mantesbo and others are prosecuting the accused person.