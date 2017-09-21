ACC Indict SLFA President And Sec Gen

Sierra Leone’s Anti Corruption Commission has indicted the head of the country’s football association, Isha Johansson and the Secretary General, Chris Kamara. Their six-count charge borders on allegations of abuse of power and misappropriation of public funds.

It comes just days after Isha, out of the country at present, declared she was running for re-election. Controversially elected four years ago with their apparent backing, Johansson fell out with the government who seem to be supporting someone else to succeed her. FIFA has appointed a normalization committee to run football in the country after the FA failed to hold an elective congress amid instability in its ranks. See Press Release Below

Date: 21st September, 2017

PRESS RELEASE

ACC INDICTS SLFA PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY GENERAL ON 6 COUNTS

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has indicted the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) Madam Isha Johansen and the Secretary General Chris Kamara on six (6) counts of abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds contrary to sections 42(1) and 36(1) respectively of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008.

It would be recalled that the ACC commenced investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement in SLFA in 2016.

The two indictees will make their first court appearance on 30th October, 2017.

The ACC wishes to reassure the general public of its commitment to fight corruption at all times.

KOLONEH SANKOH

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH