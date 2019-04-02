ACC Indicts Director Of Lands

By Sylvester Samba.



According to a press release issued yesterday by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Commission on 27th March, 2019 indicted Mr. Christian Harold Abioseh Pratt (Director of Surveys and Lands at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and the Environment) and of B40 Cantonment Road, Brookfields, Freetown.

Mr. Pratt was indicted on one (1) count of abuse of office contrary to Section 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008.

The ACC explained that, the Director of Surveys and Lands was indicted for using his office to improperly confer an advantage to a non-deserving person.

According to the particulars of offence, Mr Abioseh Pratt, between the 1st day of July 2017 and the 18th day of July 2017, used his office to improperly confer an advantage on Martin Torto, alias Junior Bio, to wit: instructed and authorized one Abu Bakarr Magid-Agid-Sesay to prepare a report unlawfully and conferring a beneficial interest in State land on one Martin Torto, alias Junior Bio

Mr. Abioseh Pratt is expected to make his first appearance at the High Court of Sierra Leone Holden at Freetown on 10th April, 2019.