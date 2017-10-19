ACC Investigator Testifies In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray

An investigator of the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), Mr. Umaru Sesay yesterday testified before High Court Judge, Justice John Bosco Allieu on alleged one hundred and ninety eight million, two hundred and seventy two thousand Leones corruption matter reported by a Non-governmental Organization, Goal Sierra Leone against Needy Today, an organization based in Makeni Northern Sierra Leone.

The three accused persons including the Executive Director, Needy Today, Jessy Kapoi Program Manager and Alfred Bangura, Finance Officer, all of Needy Today are accused of misappropriating donor fund contrary to the ACC Act.

The particulars of the indictment state that the accused persons on diverse dates in 2015 to 2016 in Makeni used the Needy Today office to misappropriate funds meant for the Ebola virus outbreak survivors and orphans children in Sierra Leone.

Led in evidence by (ACC) prosecutor, Lawyer Sarifu Harlston, the witness said he recognized the accused persons and recalled obtaining statement from them.

Reading the first accused Dauda Hamid Koroma’s forty five pages statement in court by the witness Mr. Umaru Sesay states that the Needy Today, a non-governmental organization was formed in 2005 with the aim and objectives of promoting child welfare and disability.

The project, according to the accused statement, is operating in thirteen chiefdoms in Bombali district with four hundred and fifteen beneficiaries, thirty nine volunteer staff and four protective officers.

The statement continued that three volunteers per each chiefdom were assigned.

Needy Today, according to the statement is alleged to have been working in close collaboration with Abu White Enterprise and Merchandise Drugs Store for the supply of drugs and the Magbenteh Hospital in Makeni.

The undertaken activities of Needy Today are fully donor founded by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Needy Today and Goal Sierra Leone.

The Needy Today project was funded by donor partners including Goal Sierra Leone with a total of over three hundred and fifty four Million Leones through the Needy Today bank account number at Rokel Commercial Bank branch in Makeni.

The first accused in his statement admitted that most of the photo copies cheques and project proposals prepared and signed by him (1st Accused) and presented to donor partners were false and was intended to meet donors criteria’s for funding.

Rokel Commercial Bank statements, bank request form, photo copies cheques and other relevant documents were produced and tendered in court as exhibits.

The matter continues next week Wednesday for the other accused persons statement to be read and tendered.

Lawyer C.F. Edwards is defending the accused persons.