ACC Opens Plan Case

By Jane B. Mansaray

As over Billion of Leones alleged to have been misappropriated at the Plan International Sierra Leone, the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday commenced trial against eight accused persons employed by the above mentioned Non Governmental Organization.

In his opening address before presiding High Court Judge, Justice Komba Kamanda, the ACC Foreign Prosecutor Lawyer Calvin T. Mantsebo said the State wishes to lead evidence and establish fact against the accused persons.

He said Plan International is an international organization largely funded by grants and sponsors outside Sierra Leone with its charitable undertaking programs in Sierra Leone and in various sectors including health, education, water and sanitation among others.

The ACC prosecutor recorded that on a date between April and June 2016, the sum of (Le 1,349,530,000) One Billion three hundred and forty nine Million five hundred and thirty thousand Leones intended for its charitable programs was misappropriated from the said organization through the action of the accused persons.

Counsel established that there was indeed planning and agreement among the accused persons to misappropriate the above mentioned sum of money meant for Plan International and for the benefit of Sierra Leoneans.

He continued that the accused who were employed by the said organization particularly the first accused made direct bank transfer from the Local partner’s organization bank account, and at the same time instructed heads of those local organizations to withdraw monies that had been transferred by Plan International.

The fourteenth prosecution witness, Mr. Joseph Bockarie Noah, Senior Investigator at the ACC Head office in Freetown was led in evidence.

The witness said he recognized the accused persons and knows them in relation to a corruption investigation against the accused persons which he conducted on the 8th April 2016.

The witness said on that date, the matter was assigned to him for further investigation and having gone through the files, he had cause to interview the accused persons assisted by colleague ACC investigators Madam Regina Barrie and Alpha G. Koroma.

Those interview statements were produced and tendered in court as exhibits.

The eight accused persons include Akuna Daniel Shorunkeh Sawyer, Assurance Officer at Plan International and seven others are standing trial on fifteen counts related indictment ranging from conspiracy to commit a corruption offense, misappropriation of donor funds to possession of unexplained wealth contrary to section 27 (1) (b) of the ACC Act No.12 of 2008.

The accused who were represented by a battery of lawyers on the first appearance were granted bail in the sum of five hundred Million Leones each and two sureties each to be approved by the Master and Registrar.

The matter was adjourned to the 20th March 2017 for further hearings.