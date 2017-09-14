ACC Orders Arrest Of Bank Of Sierra Leone Staff

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Magistrate Court in Freetown yesterday discharged eleven workers of the Bank of Sierra Leone (BSL) on grounds of no further evidence against the accused persons.

After their discharge, the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) on the same day at the Siaka Stevens Street Law Court Building in Freetown re-arrested the eleven accused persons and ordered them to report immediately at the ACC head office.

The Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Kamara told the Court that based on directives from the Acting Public Prosecutor, Mr. Soyei, he wished to offer no further evidence against the 1,2,3,5,6,8,9 and 11 accused persons.

He went further to offer no evidence against the 4, 7 and 10 accused persons and at the same time applied for all the exhibits that had been tendered in Court to be handed over to the ACC prosecutor.

After the no evidence submission, Magistrate Albert Moody of Court No.1 discharged the accused persons and immediately after the discharge statement, the Senior Investigating Officer at (ACC) Mr. Augustine Ngobie through the Bench ordered the accused persons to report at the (ACC) office in Freetown for further investigation.

The accused persons including Cecilia Fatola, Ben Carew, Abdul Ibrahim Sama, Komba Gbolie, Rebecca Kossonikeh Fuller, Yayah Hamid Gabreel Kamara, Dangawalie Mansaray, Solomon Caulker Massaquoi, Albert Jabati Fortune, Francis Alimamy Sesay and Charlie Eric Wilheim were arraigned at the Magistrate Court on a Preliminary Investigation (PI) of conspiracy to defraud contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on diverse dates in July 2017 at the Bank of Sierra Leone with intent to defraud the Government of Sierra Leone of badly needed foreign currencies, conspired together with other persons unknown and facilitated the unofficial movement of the Leones and the unofficial movement to foreign currencies (United States of America Dollars and British Pounds Sterling) at the said Bank to the hands of private individuals by making false representation that it was done through the Bank’s normal auction exercise knowing same to be false.

The accused persons after serving Police detention for over one week were later charged to Court where at their first appearance in Court they refused bail and remanded at the Pademba Road Male and Female Correctional Centres in Freetown for hearing.

On their third appearance before Magistrate Moody, the accused persons after several bail applications by Defense Counsels were granted bail in the sum of one hundred Million Leones and a surety in like sum to be approved by the Master and Registrar.

Lead Defense Counsel, Lawyer C.F. Edwards said the arrest of the accused persons by the ACC is illegal as they were arrested in the Court Building with no warrant of arrest document.

The accused persons were put in a Police patrol truck and escorted by armed Delta security personnel to the (ACC) Head Office in Freetown.

They have been granted bail at the ACC in the sum of Le. 250,000,000 with one surety each and they must produce a title deed.