ACC Orders Thomas Koroma To Refund US$127,000

By Sylvester Samba.



The country’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) under the New Direction government has stopped at nothing to let the general public believe that, the Commission is more than ever before determined to fight corruption in Sierra Leone. As the fight against corruption intensifies, the ACC has confirmed that, Mr. Thomas Koroma, Managing Director of T&S Company has repaid Fifty Four thousand, Six Hundred and Five Dollars and Twenty Eight Cents (USD$54,605,28) to the Commission.

The payment was done in respect of investigations in to failing to pay tax contrary to Section 48 (1) (d) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008. According to the ACC, after thorough investigations, T&S Company of No.2 Lightfoot Boston Street in Freetown and of Villa 55 OAU Village Hill Station, was found wanting of failing to pay tax, being public funds to wit: GST on consultancy fee received from National Telecommunications Company (NATCOM) in respect of a NATCOM building construction project in the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Seven Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty-Seven Dollars and Seventy-Five Cents (USD$127, 547, 75).

The ACC further explained that, as per settlement with the Commission, Mr. Koroma agreed to pay back in full, the said amount to the ACC within eight (8) months with effect from 15th November, 2018. “He agreed to pay the sum of Forty Thousand United States Dollars (USD$40,000) at the commencement of the agreement, which he had paid…Mr. Koroma has made additional payment totaling Fourteen Thousand, Six Hundred and Five Dollars and Twenty Eight Cents (USD14,605,28)”. The ACC notes that the remaining amount of Seventy-Two Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty-Two Dollars and Forty-Seven Cents (USD$72, 942, 47) will be paid to the Commission, no later than 30th June, 2019.