ACC Releases Campaign Report

By Lansana Fofanah……………………..

The Anti Corruption Commission yesterday launched the first report on the Pay No Bribe Campaign which was launched in September 2016.

The launching of the report at the Ministry of Information Conference Room attracted Ministries, Departments and Agencies from the SLP, water sector, energy education and Guma Valley.

The Pay No Bribe Campaign targets health, education, water, electricity and law enforcement sector (Police) with district support mechanisms in Bo, Bombali, Kenema Districts and Western Area.

The report reveals that through the Pay no Bribe toll free line which is 515, 7027 reports were recorded from the public during the months of October, November and December 2016.

According to the report, 5602 (79.7%) responded paying a bribe 12.5% (885) reported that they did not pay a bribe, 540 (7.7%) reported meeting an honest official.

The report indicted the Sierra Leone Police as the most corrupt institution with 48.7% of these reports concerning the Police Force. 23.2% on Health officials, 22. % on the education sector, 4.6 on Electricity and 1.3 on the water sector.

During the presentation, the Deputy Director of Public Education at ACC, Patrick Sandy said that when someone makes a call to the 515 line, certain questions are asked in order to ascertain whether the caller is making a true statement as information gathered is processed through the Integrity Monitoring Committee, who forward any concern raised to the various ministries for redress.

Mr. Sandy said that the public is yet to know the kind of services that are payable and non payable by them when they meet these Ministries because they normally make calls when they are asked to pay for services that are not free.

Reacting to the report, the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Brima Michael Turay said that the presentation done by Mr. Patrick Sandy did not mention any of their recommendations.

Mr Turay said that parents are the true perpetrators of corruption in the educational sector as they bribe educational institutions in order to promote their children when they fail.

“Parents have used to the norm of bribing for their children when they fail the National Primary Selective Entrance, Basic Education Certificate Examination, the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination and up to university level without any involvement of the Ministry”, he said.

The PRO for Electricity Distribution Supply Authority (EDSA), Sahr Nepor said that people prefer meeting illegal contractors for services without coming to the office, and that has led the public to wrongfully been paying for meters without getting them.

Mr. Nepor said that a contract has been awarded for the supply of meters which has been the outcry of the public and anytime soon, meters will be available.