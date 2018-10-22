ACC Takes Integrity Club To Rokel School

By Sylvester Samba.



As a way of preparing and producing better leaders, the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has on Friday 19th October 2018 launched the integrity club at the Government Rokel Secondary School at Tower Hill Freetown with a motto “cultivating integrity in young minds”.

Giving an overview of the club, the senior public education officer Mr. Al-Hassan Sesay said the aim of the club is to captured and nurture the brain of the young on the negative effect of corruption.

Mr. Sesay defined integrity as honesty and uprightness with patriotic leader with perfect example of transparency and accountability.

He admonished school authority not to see members of club as spy on witch hunt but to encourage them in the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone.

Head of the Public Education Unit, Mr. Michael Sesay said the launching is very timely in targeting young pupils whose slates for now have not been stained.

He described school pupils as champion of accountability and transparency with good behavior.

Mr. Michael advised the pupils to refrain from bad behavior but ethical behavior which is more paramount.

Vice Principal for the junior school welcomed the club to the school and assured to work with members of the integrity club.

Members of the club were introduced and presented by the coordinator, Mr. Hassan Bangura, a teacher at the above school in Freetown.

The said club has been launched in several schools across Sierra Leone.