ACC Takes Integrity On Drugs Management

By Sylvester Samba.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has developed a System Review Report in a bid to strengthening integrity in the Management of Drugs and other medical related services in Government Medical Facilities. The report was yesterday presented to the Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Anthony Augustine Sandi by ACC Commissioner, Ben Kaifala at the Conference room Ministry of Finance.

According to ACC Head of Unit in the Systems Processing Review Department, Samuel Marah said it is mandatory in the ACC Act of 2008 for them to examine the practices of public bodies in order to facilitate the discovery of corrupt practices or act of corruption and to secure revision of those practices and procedures which in the opinion of the Commission, may lead to or be conducive to corruption or corrupt practices.

Mr. Marah also said it is their mandate to advice and assist any person, authority, public body or private sector institution on charges in fees for practices and procedures. He further explained that the department or agency responsible in the management of drugs and other government facilities shall, not later than three months upon receiving the report from the Commission, act on the recommendations.

The Head of Units noted that, the primary focus of review is the storage and distribution aspect of the drugs management cycle from 2015-2018. He noted that, “best practices on drugs management from the sub-region and other parts of the developing world were also considered before taking this action,’’ he emphasised.