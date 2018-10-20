ACC Targets Schools

By Sylvester Samba.

In a bid to make the country succeed in its fight against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Commission has established ‘Integrity Clubs’ in some major Junior and Secondary Schools across the country.

A Senior Public Education Officer of ACC, Mr. Alhassan Sesay confirmed that a total number of thirty (31) Integrity Clubs have been established as of yesterday 18th October, 2018.

Speaking at the lunching of Tomlinson Secondary School Integrity Club at Songo in the far East of Freetown yesterday, Mr. Sesay said the main purpose of establishing the Clubs is to reach out to the pupils to help the Commission to fight against indiscipline and school malpractices. He also told the pupils that Integrity Club will also serve as a platform where the Commission can provide training to club members so that they in return can train their fellow pupils in the school.

The ACC Senior Public Education Officer further explained that the school going pupils have a very important role in their respective schools in fighting corruption.

Mr. Alhassan Sesay informed the pupils that Integrity can be simply put as; honesty, accountability among others. “The fight against corruption is not a one man fight…Even if you are a kid or pupil you are also important in this fight… This fight is for all of us”, he noted.

He also informed the pupils that corruption has affected education in the country due to lots of malpractices that are taking place in schools especially during exams period. In other for all these to stop, Mr. Sesay said they are now urging the pupils to frown against indiscipline and exams malpractices in their schools. “We want to catch you when you are young so that you can have a well develop minds to be honest and accountable… Exams malpractices is not good fie this country “, he stressed. The ACC Senior Public Education Officer pleaded with pupils to sensitize their friends about the negative effect of corruption in the country.

The Tomlinson Secondary School Integrity Club was officially launched by Mr. Michael Sesay, Head of Unit, Public Education at ACC.

In his statement, Mr. Sesay admonished the pupils to maintain integrity at all time so that they can be corrupt free and be a better citizen. He said he wants the pupils to be better leaders in the future.”We expect you to have good behavior, corrupt free and be accountable”, he said.

After the launch, 50 books and 50 pens were given to the Executive Members of the Integrity Club and also posters and badges.