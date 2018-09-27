ACC Testifies in Ex VP Foh, others Hajj Gate Saga

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Senior Investigating Officer at the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), Mr. Joseph. B. Noah yesterday appeared before Justice Reginald Fynn to testify in an alleged misappropriation of the 2017 Pilgrim Hajj funds involving the former Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Mr. Victor Bockarie Foh and other senior past government officials, including Ministers.

Led in evidence by ACC Prosecutor, Lawyer Calvin T. Mantsebo, the first prosecution witness, Mr. Noah said he recognized and knows all the accused persons as past government officials of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) Party.

He continued that he recalled on the 24th August 2014, while on duty at the ACC Headquarter office in Freetown he was called in to investigate an alleged government malpractice of funds for the 2017 Hajj with relevant supporting documents assigned to him.

As the lead investigator into the above allegation, notices were sent by the ACC in connection with the matter to the relevant Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies linked to the investigations as per the document.

During the investigations, the witness said he received several interrelated correspondence and authorization documents from the former Vice President office to the then Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children Affairs, the Managing Director and Acting Managing Director, Sierra Leone Commercial Bank (SLCB)

These documents with one titled, “ facilitate One Million Two Thousand United State Dollars for the 2017 Hajj National Coordinating Committee Account”, dated between the 9th to the 17th August 2017 and another document from the second accused, Victor Bockarie Foh to the Ministry of Social Welfare with title “ we need Five Thousand United State Dollars from the Hajj Funds Account at SLCB,” and authorization to transfer One Million Dollars to former Ambassador to Saudi dated 3rd August 2017 were produced and tendered in court as exhibits.

The accused persons including Sheku Sahid Kamara, Victor Bockarie Foh, Alhaji Minkailu Bah former Minister of Mines and Mineral Resource, Mohamed Alie Bah former Minister of State at (VP) Office, Ibrahim Fakeh Conteh and Abu Bakarr Carew were answering to eight counts criminal related indictment ranging from conspiracy to commit a corruption offence of conspiracy to misappropriation of public funds contrary to Law.

The particulars on the indictment state that, the defendants on dates between the 1st January and 30th September, 2017 in Freetown, being Chairman, Supervisor, Secretary and Members to the 2017 Hajj National Coordinating Committee, conspired together to engage and undertake a project without prior planning and misappropriated the sum of Three Hundred Million Leones fund donated to the then government of Sierra Leone for the benefit of Sierra Leoneans intending to perform the 2017 Hajj Pilgrim.

It was also alleged that, the first accused person, Sheku Sahid Kamara misled the (ACC) by making a statement that public funds to the tune of Sixty Thousand United State Dollars was handed over to the second defendant Victor Foh, whilst in actual fact, it was Eighty Thousand United State Dollars.

A battery of lawyers representing the defendants includes; Lansana Dumbuya and Yada Williams applied for the prosecution to serve them with all relevant documents relating to the matter.

The matter has been adjourned to the 28th September 2018, for continuation of (PW1) testimony and cross examination.